Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting at center Friday
Thompson will start at center in Friday's game against the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson has played a limited role off the bench this season with coach Tyronn Lue electing to play smaller lineups, but with the team struggling, especially on the defensive end, Lue has decided to switch things up and add more size to his starting five. Jae Crowder will head to the bench, while Kevin Love is set to start at power forward. Thompson should start to see an uptick in minutes with this switch, but he still doesn't have a lot of fantasy appeal given his limited offensive production.
