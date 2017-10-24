Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting at center Tuesday

Thompson will draw the start at center next to Kevin Love during Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Coach Tyronn Lue is experimenting with a new lineup Tuesday, deploying LeBron James, J.R. Smith, Jae Crowder, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson. Thompson has been coming off the pine and averaging 5.7 points and 7.7 rebounds across 23.3 minutes per game this year, but could certainly see more run Tuesday. It remains to be seen how permanent this change is, though it could depend on the success of the lineup and/or the return of Derrick Rose (ankle).