Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting at center Wednesday

Thompson will start at center for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The Cavaliers are set to be without Kevin Love (concussion) on Wednesday, which allows Thompson to reclaim a starting role. In 21 prior starts this season, Thompson has averaged 6.9 points and 7.3 rebounds across 24.0 minutes, which can be benchmark for his expected production Wednesday. Along with Thompson, Larry Nance is likely to see added run in the frontcourt with Love out.