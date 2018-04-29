Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting for Game 7

Thompson will draw the start at center for Sunday's Game 7 against the Pacers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Coach Tyronn Lue is opting to change his starting five for Game 7, going with Thompson, Kevin Love, Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith and LeBron James. Though Thompson has played just 21 minutes in the series, coach Lue is opting to put faith in him, as he was part of the Cavs' championship team.