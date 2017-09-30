Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting spot in jeopardy

Thompson's role as the starting center is in jeopardy after coach Tyronn Lue stated that he was 'considering' starting Kevin Love at the position, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

With the team acquiring versatile role player Jae Crowder from the Celtics, the Cavaliers have more lineup options than in previous seasons. The addition of Dwyane Wade is likely causing a ripple effect as well, as he's presumed to be a starting guard next to Derrick Rose, neither of whom are three-point threats. With spacing a concern, coach Lue may opt to start games with Love at center while bringing Thompson off the bench to play with a unit more perimeter-oriented. The situation is likely worth monitoring, as it could have a significant impact on Thompson's (and Love's) fantasy value.