Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting Tuesday
Thompson will start Tuesday's matchup against the Celtics, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Thompson has been back from injury over the past three games, but he's been coming off the bench. Across 35 prior starts this year, the big man is averaging 11.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29.7 minutes.
