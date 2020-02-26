Play

Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting Wednesday

Thompson will start Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.

With Andre Drummond (calf) sidelined, Thompson will make his first start since Feb. 1. In nine starts at home since the new year, he's averaging 6.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.2 minutes.

