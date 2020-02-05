Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Status uncertain Wednesday
Thompson (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder.
Thompson is in danger of missing his second consecutive contest due to a quad injury. Larry Nance would be the prime beneficiary should he ultimately remain sidelined.
