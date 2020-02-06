Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Sticking around in Cleveland

The Cavaliers intend to retain Thompson (quadriceps) for the remainder of the season rather than buying him out of his contract after he didn't get traded prior to Thursday's deadline, David Aldridge of The Athletic reports.

Given Thompson's status as a veteran on an expiring deal, the rebuilding Cavaliers were eager to move him ahead of the deadline, but the team apparently found a shortage of suitors for his services. Thompson, who has missed the past two games with a sore right quad, is expected to move into a lower-minute reserve role once healthy, as Cleveland made one of the more surprising moves of the trade deadline by bringing in Andre Drummond from the Pistons. Those who had been holding Thompson in 12-team leagues with the hope that he'd be dealt to a favorable situation can feel free to cut bait, as his fantasy value should drop off in a considerable way with Drummond in the fold.