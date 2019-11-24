Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Strong performance in victory
Thompson amassed 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Thompson took advantage of the undermanned Trail Blazers, dropping 25 points including a perfect 7-of-7 from the line. Thompson had been trending in the wrong direction over the past week or two but this performance has him right back on track. He was never a drop in 12-team formats, however, if that was the case in your league, go and pick him up.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Off injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: One rebound shy of double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Delivers dud in Thursday's defeat•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Leads charge in win over Wizards•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...