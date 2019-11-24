Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Strong performance in victory

Thompson amassed 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Thompson took advantage of the undermanned Trail Blazers, dropping 25 points including a perfect 7-of-7 from the line. Thompson had been trending in the wrong direction over the past week or two but this performance has him right back on track. He was never a drop in 12-team formats, however, if that was the case in your league, go and pick him up.