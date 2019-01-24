Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Team will be cautious

The Cavs are expected to be cautious in bringing Thompson back from his sprained left foot, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Per Fedor's report, there's apparently some internal concern that the Cavs may have brought Thompson back too soon from the left foot soreness that initially put him on the shelf for 10 games in December. Thompson returned to action on Jan. 2 and started eight consecutive games, but Wednesday's loss to Boston marked his fourth straight absence after the soreness resurfaced following a Jan. 16 game in Portland. Coach Larry Drew was asked Wednesday if he anticipates Thompson missing extended time, to which he responded: "To be perfectly honest I don't know," Drew said. "I don't know how to answer that one. We know that he's had some soreness before, which kept him out. He came back and now he's experiencing it again so that's something totally up to medical." For now, continue to consider Thompson day-to-day ahead of Friday's matchup with the Heat, but the Cavs certainly won't rush him back -- especially with Larry Nance on track to return to action within the next game or two.