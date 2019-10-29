Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Third consecutive double-double
Thompson had 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists during Cleveland's 129-112 loss to Milwaukee on Monday.
Thompson's playing time entering the season was not entirely settled due to Cleveland's rebuilding process, but the veteran big man has been better than anticipated and has three double-doubles in an equal number of outings -- he's averaged 19.3 points per game during that stretch and, despite the small sample size, that figure would represent a career high by a sizable margin. Thompson will aim to continue his strong run of form against the Bulls on Wednesday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in season opener•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Resting Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in preseason win•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Resting again Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Available Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...