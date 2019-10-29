Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Third consecutive double-double

Thompson had 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists during Cleveland's 129-112 loss to Milwaukee on Monday.

Thompson's playing time entering the season was not entirely settled due to Cleveland's rebuilding process, but the veteran big man has been better than anticipated and has three double-doubles in an equal number of outings -- he's averaged 19.3 points per game during that stretch and, despite the small sample size, that figure would represent a career high by a sizable margin. Thompson will aim to continue his strong run of form against the Bulls on Wednesday.