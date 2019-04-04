Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: To be rested Thursday
Thompson will not play in Thursday's game against the Kings.
While not stated explicitly, it appears as though Thompson will just be getting the night off to rest in what is the first game of a back-to-back set Thursday and Friday. Thompson has played in every outing since his return from a foot injury on March 20, but he is averaging just 19 minutes per game. Larry Nance and Ante Zizic should both see plenty of extra minutes in the frontcourt Thursday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Productive scoring effort in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Ekes out double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Available, on minutes limit•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out Monday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.