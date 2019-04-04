Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: To be rested Thursday

Thompson will not play in Thursday's game against the Kings.

While not stated explicitly, it appears as though Thompson will just be getting the night off to rest in what is the first game of a back-to-back set Thursday and Friday. Thompson has played in every outing since his return from a foot injury on March 20, but he is averaging just 19 minutes per game. Larry Nance and Ante Zizic should both see plenty of extra minutes in the frontcourt Thursday.