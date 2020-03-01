Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: To miss another game
Thompson (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against Utah.
Thompson will miss a second straight game as he battled a bruised left knee. Andre Drummond and Larry Nance should handle most of the minutes at center in his absence.
