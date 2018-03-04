Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: To miss multiple games with ankle sprain

Thompson suffered a right ankle sprain in Sunday's game against the Nuggets and will miss multiple games.

Thompson appears to have played through the injury after suffering it in the first half, as he played 28 minutes and posted 12 points and seven rebounds against the Nuggets. Nevertheless, Thompson will be forced to sit out at least the next two contests, with his rehab time likely extending beyond that. In his absence, Larry Nance Jr. will likely be called upon to shoulder majority of the minutes at center.