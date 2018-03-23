Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Uncertain for Friday
Thompson (ankle) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.
Thompson is in line to miss his 10th consecutive game Friday if he's unable to take the court. Even when he does return, the Cavaliers will likely ease him back into action, especially now that Kevin Love has returned from his absence with a broken hand.
