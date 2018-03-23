Play

Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Uncertain for Friday

Thompson (ankle) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.

Thompson is in line to miss his 10th consecutive game Friday if he's unable to take the court. Even when he does return, the Cavaliers will likely ease him back into action, especially now that Kevin Love has returned from his absence with a broken hand.

