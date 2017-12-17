Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Unlikely to play Sunday
Thompson, who is expected to see limited minutes in Saturday's game against the Jazz, is unlikely to play Sunday against the Wizards, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Thompson continues to work his back way back from a calf injury, though he likely isn't ready to play in back-to-back games at this point, leaving him doubtful for Sunday's contest.
