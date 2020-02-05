Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Thompson (quad) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder after failing to go through morning shootaround, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Thompson is expected to be on the shelf for a second straight game as he deals with right quad soreness. In his presumed absence, Larry Nance is a strong candidate to see an expanded role.
