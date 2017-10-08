Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will be held out for rest Sunday
Thompson will sit out Sunday's preseason matchup against the Wizards for rest, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
Thompson joins the likes of Jae Crowder, Kevin Love, Derrick Rose, J.R. Smith and Dwyane Wade as players getting the night off for rest. All players should be back for Tuesday's tilt with the Bulls. In the frontcourt specifically, look for guys like Channing Frye, Walter Tavares, Ante Zizic and Jeff Green to see fairly large workloads with a very limited amount of bodies available.
