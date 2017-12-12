Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will make return Tuesday

Thompson (calf) will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Hawks, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

As anticipated, Thompson will will be back after missing more than a month with a calf injury. Coach Ty Lue said earlier in the week that Thompson will be used off the bench -- at least initially -- as the Cavs continue to go forward with a small-ball lineup featuring Kevin Love at center and Jae Crowder at power forward. Even so, Thompson should hold down a consistent role off the bench going forward.