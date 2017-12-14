Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will only play in first half Thursday
Thompson will remain on a first-half only restriction during Thursday's game against the Lakers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Thompson made a return to the lineup Tuesday following a 19-game absence, but was extremely limited, seeing just six minutes on the court. Once again, coach Ty Lue is going to keep Thompson under some hefty restrictions Thursday, with the big man only expected to see playing time during the first half. That should keep Thompson to minutes in the low teens at best, though there's a chance he doesn't crack double-digits.
