Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play, come off bench Friday
Thompson (ankle) will play during Friday's contest against the Suns but will come off the bench, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Thompson will return to action Friday after being out since early March due to a right ankle sprain. He'll come off the bench, however, in a role he may occupy for the remainder of the season. When coming off the pine this season, he's averaged 5.7 points and 5.7 rebounds across 18.7 minutes.
