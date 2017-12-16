Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play in limited fashion

Thompson will be available for limited minutes Saturday against the Jazz, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

As expected, Thompson will be available after sitting out Thursday's game against the Lakers. As was the case Tuesday against the Hawks, Thompson will only see limited, first-half minutes off the bench, so he's best avoided in DFS contests.

