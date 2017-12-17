Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play limited minutes Sunday

Updating a previous report, Thompson will play in Sunday's game against the Wizards, but will be limited to around 15 minutes, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The Cavaliers were originally expected to hold Thompson out for rest, but will instead give him the green light to take the floor off the bench. That said, he'll see 15 minutes at most Sunday, so it'll be wise for fantasy owners to avoid using Thompson for the time being.