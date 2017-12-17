Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play limited minutes Sunday
Updating a previous report, Thompson will play in Sunday's game against the Wizards, but will be limited to around 15 minutes, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
The Cavaliers were originally expected to hold Thompson out for rest, but will instead give him the green light to take the floor off the bench. That said, he'll see 15 minutes at most Sunday, so it'll be wise for fantasy owners to avoid using Thompson for the time being.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play in limited fashion•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will only play in first half Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...