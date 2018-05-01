Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play more vs. Raptors
Thompson, according to coach Tyronn Lue, will play more during the Conference Semifinals than in the first round, Eric Koreen of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Through the first six games of Round 1 against Indiana, Thompson caught four DNP-CDs and averaged just 7.7 minutes when he did see the floor. That changed during a crucial Game 7, where he drew the start at center and posted 15 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes. Coach Lue declined to mention whether or not Thompson would remain in the starting five, however.
