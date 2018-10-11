Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play off bench Friday
Thompson will be available off the bench Friday against Detroit, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Thompson played 19 minutes Monday against Indiana, finishing with seven points, seven rebounds and three assists in the 111-102 defeat. He'll be brought off the bench for the Cavs' preseason finale Friday, as Ante Zizic gets the start at the five.
