Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will see floor Friday

Thompson, according to coach Tyronn Lue, will see the floor during Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Cleveland.com reports.

Thompson has played just two minutes during the series, all in Game 1. But, with the series tied 1-1 and the Cavs' Game 2 victory being relatively unconvincing, coach Lue is looking to shake things up a bit. As a result, Larry Nance could see a reduction in workload.