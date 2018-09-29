Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will start against taller bigs

Thompson will start at center against taller bigs while Larry Nance Jr. draws the start against smaller and quicker ones, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It appears coach Ty Lue will be flexible in the frontcourt this season after acquiring Nance at the trade deadline last year. The decision may not do much for Thompson's workload, however, as he saw just 20.2 minutes per game in 2017-18.