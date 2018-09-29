Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will start against taller bigs
Thompson will start at center against taller bigs while Larry Nance Jr. draws the start against smaller and quicker ones, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It appears coach Ty Lue will be flexible in the frontcourt this season after acquiring Nance at the trade deadline last year. The decision may not do much for Thompson's workload, however, as he saw just 20.2 minutes per game in 2017-18.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Serviceable production in Game 3 loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Solid on scoreboard and glass in Game 2 loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Available for Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Non-factor in Wednesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in solid outing•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...