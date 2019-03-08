Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Won't play Friday
Thompson (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami.
Thompson hasn't taken the court since Jan. 16 against Portland since suffering a left foot sprain. He'll remain out for at least one more contest before having an opportunity to return Monday against Toronto.
