Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Won't play Thursday
The Cavaliers downgraded Thompson (foot) to out for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Thompson resumed practicing with the Cavaliers this week and had been listed as doubtful on the team's first post-All-Star break injury report. After re-evaluating the big man during morning shootaround Thursday, the Cavaliers unsurprisingly erred on the side of caution and ruled Thompson out. He could be ready to return to action in the Cavs' next contest Saturday versus the Grizzlies, but it's unclear if he'll be in store for significant minutes in a crowded Cleveland frontcourt.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Practices, doubtful for Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Not practicing yet•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out another two weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Officially out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Team will be cautious•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out again Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...