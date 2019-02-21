Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Won't play Thursday

The Cavaliers downgraded Thompson (foot) to out for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Thompson resumed practicing with the Cavaliers this week and had been listed as doubtful on the team's first post-All-Star break injury report. After re-evaluating the big man during morning shootaround Thursday, the Cavaliers unsurprisingly erred on the side of caution and ruled Thompson out. He could be ready to return to action in the Cavs' next contest Saturday versus the Grizzlies, but it's unclear if he'll be in store for significant minutes in a crowded Cleveland frontcourt.