Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Won't return Monday
Thompson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Milwaukee due to a left foot injury, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Thompson exited the contest and headed to the locker room during the first half, and the issue is apparently severe enough to keep him out for the rest of the night. More news on his status moving forward should emerge after further evaluation.
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Bounces back against Wizards•
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Posts fourth straight double-double•
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Scores 19 in win•
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Grasps 19 boards Saturday•
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Posts double-double in Boston•
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Extends double-double streak•
