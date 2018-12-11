Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Won't return Monday

Thompson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Milwaukee due to a left foot injury, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.

Thompson exited the contest and headed to the locker room during the first half, and the issue is apparently severe enough to keep him out for the rest of the night. More news on his status moving forward should emerge after further evaluation.

