Jerome accumulated eight points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 victory over the Hornets.

Jerome provided a nice boost off the bench Sunday, swiping a team-high steals total while contributing in every other area of the game and concluding two points short of the double-digit mark. Jerome posted his sixth game of the season with at least five points, four rebounds and four assists. He has been a nice spark off the bench as of late, tallying eight or more points in three of his last four outings as part of the second unit.