Jerome ended with two points (1-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-119 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jerome moved into the starting lineup as a result of multiple absences from the regular rotation. Although it has been a breakout season for Jerome, he was unable to provide anything of value in what was a disappointing loss. Darius Garland has now missed four straight games and despite the urgency, could certainly be sidelined once again for Game 3. Jerome is likely to continue playing a key role but will need to increase his production with the series now shifting to Indiana.