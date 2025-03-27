Jerome (knee) is now listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Jerome was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's game due to left knee soreness, but the issue is severe enough for him that he'll likely be sidelined. Jerome's absence would open the door to more minutes for Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro.
