Jerome is expected to start Sunday's game against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Donovan Mitchell (rest) unavailable, Jerome is expected to make his first start of the season. Across 14 appearances off the bench this season, Jerome has averaged 9.8 points, 3.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 16.5 minutes per game.