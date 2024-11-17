Share Video

Jerome will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against the Hornets.

With Donovan Mitchell resting Sunday, Jerome will receive his first start of the year Sunday. The 27-year-old has averaged 9.8 points, 3.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 16.5 minutes per game over 14 regular-season outings.

