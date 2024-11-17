Jerome will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against the Hornets.
With Donovan Mitchell resting Sunday, Jerome will receive his first start of the year Sunday. The 27-year-old has averaged 9.8 points, 3.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 16.5 minutes per game over 14 regular-season outings.
