Jerome accumulated 28 points (10-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 121-100 win over the Heat in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

In the first playoff game of his career, Jerome was a one-man second unit for the Cavaliers. The 27-year-old guard emerged as a key part of Cleveland's bench crew in March, and he's scored in double digits in 11 straight appearances including Sunday, averaging 17.4 points, 3.9 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.9 boards in 22.3 minutes a contest over that stretch.