Jerome (ankle) will not play Monday against Toronto, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Jerome moved from a walking boot to a hard cast in the first week of December to immobilize his ankle after it wasn't responding to rest and rehab. There was optimism that he would rise to individual workouts in the weeks to follow, but there have been no signs of ramping up activity for the 26-year-old yet.