Jerome led all Cavaliers starters in scoring and distributing, posting team-high marks of 15 points along with six assists in just 22 minutes in the starting lineup. Jermone set a preseason-high in scoring during Monday's blowout win, tying a preseason-best assist total in an average of 18.3 minutes per game over the first three exhibition contests.