Jerome (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Jerome is one of several Cleveland players who will sit out the regular-season finale on Sunday. Jerome should play a sizable role off the bench for the Cavaliers in the playoffs, but he won't take the court Sunday in order to have him close to being 100 percent healthy for the upcoming postseason run. Jerome ends the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game across 70 appearances (three starts).