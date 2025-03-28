Jerome (knee) will not play Friday against the Pistons.
Jerome will miss his second game in a row after sitting out Thursday's game against the Spurs. With Max Strus (ankle) also sidelined, players such as Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro could see an uptick in minutes.
