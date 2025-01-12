Jerome (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
As expected, Jerome has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss his first game since Dec. 3. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday during a rematch against the Pacers in Indiana.
