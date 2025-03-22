Jerome ended Friday's 123-112 loss to Phoenix with 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and two steals over 19 minutes off the bench.
The journeyman guard has carved out a surprisingly consistent role in the Cleveland rotation. Jerome has scored in double digits in five straight appearances and eight of 10 in March, and on the month he's averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 boards, 1.1 steals and 1.0 threes in 22.5 minutes a contest.
