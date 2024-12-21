Jerome closed with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 16 minutes during Friday's 124-101 victory over the Bucks.

Jerome made the most of his 16 minutes off the bench and provided a lift to the second unit while making his presence felt on both ends of the court. Fantasy managers should know Jerome carries limitations due to his bench role, but he's been productive more often than not. He's averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals across 14.0 minutes per game in December.