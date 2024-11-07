Jerome chipped in 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 131-122 win over the Pelicans.

Jerome continues to operate as Cleveland's backup point guard to Darius Garland. Across nine appearances coming off the bench this season, Jerome is averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 15.2 minutes. The 27-year-old guard has also displayed impressive efficiency, shooting 58.5 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from three.