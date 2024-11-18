Jerome ended Sunday's 128-114 victory over Charlotte with 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and eight assists over 32 minutes.

Jerome filled in admirably for Donovan Mitchell (rest) and was a obvious threat from the three-point line on the way to a season-high 24 points. The Virginia product also dished out eight dimes, surpassing his previous best mark of six assists Nov. 11 against Chicago. Expect this type of production to be short lived for Jerome, as he figures to return to a bench role after giving Mitchell a quick breather.