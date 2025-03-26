Jerome contributed 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

With Donovan Mitchell (groin) sitting this game out, Jerome made the most of his opportunity. This was his sixth game of the campaign with at least 25 points, and his sixth game with at least four three-pointers. Over his last 12 games in March, Jerome holds averages of 13.1 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.2 three-pointers.