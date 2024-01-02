site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Ty Jerome: Remains out
Jerome (ankle) will not play Wednesday versus Washington.
Jerome's absence streak will extend to 32 games Saturday due to a right ankle sprain. He remains out indefinitely.
