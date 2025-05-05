Jerome totaled 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jerome remains one of the most consistent players in the second unit. The Virginia product attempted 20 shots in Game 1, only second to Donovan Mitchell (30) in this series opener. Outside a career-high 28 points in Game 1 against the Heat in the first round, Sunday's performance was his second-highest point total in his postseason career.