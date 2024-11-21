Jerome chipped in 29 points (10-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 128-100 win over the Pelicans.

Jerome got his second start of the year while Darius Garland (groin) and Isaac Okoro (ankle) were inactive, and he once again boosted Cleveland offensively while burying a game-best total from three and ending with a team-high scoring total. Jerome set a new season high in threes made as well as a career high in points scored, notching his third outing of the year with at least 20 points. Jerome has been strong from deep over his last few games, connecting on at least four threes in two of his last three contests.